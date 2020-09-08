Fall 2020: There’s Still Time

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The fall semester is about to begin at Bryant & Stratton College and there’s a plan in place for all students. We got the scoop from Bryant & Stratton director of Hampton Roads Campuses Jeff Thorud.

Bryant & Stratton College

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

Fall semester begins September 9

Schedule an appointment and get started today!

Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

MORE FROM HRS!