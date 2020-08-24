Facts About Freelancing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With record layoffs and economic downsizing, a lot of people are considering freelancing to make ends meet, but is freelancing a good fit for you? The Career Engineer Francina Harrison joined us with the pros and cons of freelancing.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call (757) 745-4T-C-E

You can also find her on social media and don’t forget to sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.

MORE FROM HRS!