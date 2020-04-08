Facebook is Keeping Neighbors in the Know

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Emily Dalton Smith, director of Social Impact for Facebook, shares how the network is making sure people know the needs of their neighborhood. With a new features, residents who live within a few miles of each other can offer or ask for help in these uncertain times.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories