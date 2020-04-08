Facebook is Keeping Neighbors in the Know

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Emily Dalton Smith, director of Social Impact for Facebook, shares how the network is making sure people know the needs of their neighborhood. With a new features, residents who live within a few miles of each other can offer or ask for help in these uncertain times.
