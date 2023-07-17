PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Just like humans, our furry friends have eyes that change as they age. These changes can be concerning for pet parents, especially when they see a difference in the appearance of their dog’s eyes, or if they notice other signs of a vision problem. Thankfully, there are options for treatment. Veterinary Ophthalmologist, Dr. Heather Brookshire, shares more about the most common eye issues in senior dogs. They’re also offering free eye health screenings for pets adopted in August during “Clear the Shelters Month,” call 757-749-4838 by Aug. 31 to take advantage of the offer.

