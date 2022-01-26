Exploring Your Family History

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Learning about your family history can help your children develop a better sense of who they are and why they look and act the way they do. There are a variety of benefits that come from understanding your family tree by doing genealogical research.

Some simply enjoy the pleasure of the hunt for ancestors, others enjoy connecting to future generations through passing on traditions and stories, all in all, you’ll bring history to life through the discoveries made.

Elizabeth Pierce, President of Tidewater Genealogical Society tells us how they can help you discover who you are in today’s Community Connection.

Tidewater Genealogical Society

14415 Old Courthouse Way
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 988-1055

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
Saturday: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter