Exploring Your Family History

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Learning about your family history can help your children develop a better sense of who they are and why they look and act the way they do. There are a variety of benefits that come from understanding your family tree by doing genealogical research.

Some simply enjoy the pleasure of the hunt for ancestors, others enjoy connecting to future generations through passing on traditions and stories, all in all, you’ll bring history to life through the discoveries made.

Elizabeth Pierce, President of Tidewater Genealogical Society tells us how they can help you discover who you are in today’s Community Connection.

Tidewater Genealogical Society

14415 Old Courthouse Way

Newport News, VA 23608

(757) 988-1055

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Saturday: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.