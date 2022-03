PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring has sprung and if you’re looking for a great escape look no further than Colonial Williamsburg. Just a hop, skip, and jump away CW Lights show is back, this month only, and there are new surprises at the Governors Palace Gardens. Director of Entertainment, Robert Currie, tells us more in today’s Community Connection.

CW Lights

April 7- April 30

8 PM to 10 PM

Adults $19 Children $12

ColonialWilliamsburg.org