Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm

Experience Grand Carnivale

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You don’t need your passport to experience sights and sounds from around the world — you just need to get to Kings Dominion and the brand new international celebration Grand Carnivale kicking off this weekend! Kings Dominion Communications Manager Maggie Sellers gave us all the details.

Experience Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion
Starts Saturday, June 15 through July 7
16000 Theme Park Way
Doswell, Virginia
For park hours, tickets and more information, visit KingsDominion.com
You can also connect on social media @kingsDominionVA

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kings Dominion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***