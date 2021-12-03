PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Services is stepping up to help by offering a free, in-person Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic. The goal of the clinic is to connect renters with the assistance they need to avoid housing loss.

The assistant director of Neighborhood Development joined us with the details.

Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic

Saturday, December 11

10am to 2pm

Attucks Theatre – 1010 Church Street, Norfolk

Registration & Information:

Norfolk.gov/evictionprevention

(757) 664-RENT