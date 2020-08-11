Escape to the Great Outdoors!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can escape and explore all the great outdoors has to offer at the Virginia Living Museum. From eagles to otters, deer to dinosaurs, you can find it all in Newport News. Rebecca Kleinhample from the Virginia Living Museum joined us with all the details.

Virginia Living Museum
Open Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News
(757) 595-1900
THEVLM.org

