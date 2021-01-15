Equity Scholarship Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy recently pledged a donation of $25 million dollars to historically Black Colleges and Universities in four states including here in Virginia. More good news from Dominion Energy if you are a minority student. The company will award $500,000 dollars in scholarships, but you need to act now and apply before January 25.

The Deadline to apply for the Dominion Equity Scholarship program is Monday, January 25 at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time. For information and application visit Dominion Energy.com/ Equity Scholarships

