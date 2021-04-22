Equity And Engagement Academy

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Removing educational inequalities in public schools takes the whole community. That’s why Dhomonique Ricks Murphy is inviting teachers, administrators, school board members and other caring adults to get informed and take action. She says a great first step would be to join her at the virtual Equity and Engagement Academy.

The Equity and Engagement Academy
Virtual experience Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit EquityandEngagement.com or call (877) 773-2448
Connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Successful Innovation, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***