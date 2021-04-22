PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Removing educational inequalities in public schools takes the whole community. That’s why Dhomonique Ricks Murphy is inviting teachers, administrators, school board members and other caring adults to get informed and take action. She says a great first step would be to join her at the virtual Equity and Engagement Academy.

The Equity and Engagement Academy

Virtual experience Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit EquityandEngagement.com or call (877) 773-2448

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Successful Innovation, Inc.