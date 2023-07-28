PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine putting yourself into a Vincent Van Gogh painting. You can do just that at “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.“

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Produced by Paquin Entertainment and Presented in collaboration with Virginia Arts Festival. You have until Sept. 2 to take it all in! It’s located at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Get tickets and information at vangoghvirginiabeach.com

Find out more about the Virginia Arts Festival at vafest.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Arts Festival.