Enjoy Fun and Games in Suffolk at the ForKids ‘Field Day!’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – ForKids CEO Thaler McCormick shares the details of a fund raiser that will take you back to your elementary school glory days! “Field Day” will include a walk, golf tournament, pickle ball and more. All events will be socially distanced and seriously fun!

Visit ForKids.org to find out how to participate or sponsor an event.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***