PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – ForKids CEO Thaler McCormick shares the details of a fund raiser that will take you back to your elementary school glory days! “Field Day” will include a walk, golf tournament, pickle ball and more. All events will be socially distanced and seriously fun!
Visit ForKids.org to find out how to participate or sponsor an event.
More From HRS!
- Enjoy Fun and Games in Suffolk at the ForKids ‘Field Day!’
- Reck on the Road: Butterflies
- Renew Your Floors
- Busch Vacuum Solutions’ Food Pantry Drive-Thru
- Community Commitment