Engagement and Weddings Trends for 2022!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Love is in the air because the holidays are also known as engagement season! Are you expecting the ‘Big’ question or maybe planning a wedding? Fashion and beauty writer, Jamila Stewart and Helzberg Diamond Expert, Tara Zerr joined us on HRS with a look at wedding and engagement trends for 2022!
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.