PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The spring season is right around the corner and temps right now are all over the map!

Now is a great time to make sure your home is energy efficient. Virginia Natural Gas Public Relations Manager, Rick DelaHaya, had some advice that can help save you money and prepare for the new season ahead.

Reach out to Virginia Natural Gas for more information about Virginia Natural Gas energy assistance programs, budget payment plans, and energy efficiency programs visit VirginiaNaturalGas.com. You can also connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Natural Gas