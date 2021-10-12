Energy Assistance Programs

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cold weather is on the way and when we crank up the heat, we’re also cranking up the household energy usage and expenses. But that can be tough for so many households. Virginia Natural Gas Public Relations Manager, Rick DelaHaya, joined us on HRS with money-saving programs you might qualify for!

Reach out to Virginia Natural Gas for more information about Virginia Natural Gas energy assistance programs, budget payment plans and energy efficiency programs visit VirginiaNaturalGas.com. You can also connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor. LI-HEAP energy assistance enrollment period opens today and runs through November 12th.

