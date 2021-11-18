End of Year Financial Goals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the end of the year rapidly approaching and lots of expenses ahead, now is the time to set financial boundaries.

Carl Carlson, the founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, joined HRS with some financial goal-setting tips!

To learn more about year-end financial goal setting, get in touch with Carl Carlson and his team at Carlson Financial in Virginia Beach by calling (844) 227-5766 or visiting CarlsonFinancial.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carlson Financial.