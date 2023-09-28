PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When shopping for clothes, makeup, skincare or even food, it’s important to know about where your products are coming from. Which is why small brand owners who sell handmade clothes and accessories are becoming the new wave of trendy shopping.

Ariana Foster with Foster Beauty Fashion Show and Sequoyah Van with First Date Boutique joined HRS with details about a local fashion show aimed to spotlight unique and fashionable local pieces.

Foster Beauty Fashion Show

The fashion show is Friday, Oct. 20 at The Harrison Opera House from 6-10 p.m.

the event will feature showcases from local performers, visual artists, emerging designers and more.

For more information you can give them a call at 843-592-8014 or visit fosterbeautyfashionshow.com

