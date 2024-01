PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Soulfull Vegan VA Event Curator, Tree Kelty, and Branden Evans, the owner of Mother Earth Products to showcase their instant hummus and talk more about the upcoming Soulfull Vegan Expo.

Soulfull Vegan Expo

Sunday, Jan. 14

Norfolk Scope Exhibit Halls

202-413-4083

SoulfullVeganVA.com

