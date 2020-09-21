ECP Backpacks Program provides food for local students

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Every weekend, students in every school in the Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Public Schools system are sent home with food in their backpack so they will have food to eat at home over the weekend.

The ECP Backpacks Program is proudly supported by the Education Foundation.

Numerous area churches, the Food Bank of the Albemarle and local donors provide healthy food items for the backpacks.

“ECPPS is grateful for the work of those serving in this program, for the support of our Education Foundation and for the grants and donations provided to purchase food for our children. We are honored to have our district directly involved in such an amazing community initiative,” said Dr. Catherine Edmonds, ECPPS Superintendent.

For more information on ECP Backpacks Program or to make a donation visit theeducationfoundation.net or contact Paul Batson, President of ECP Backpacks, at ecpbackpacks@gmail.com.