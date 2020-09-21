ECP Backpacks Program provides food for local students

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Every weekend, students in every school in the Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Public Schools system are sent home with food in their backpack so they will have food to eat at home over the weekend.

The ECP Backpacks Program is proudly supported by the Education Foundation. 

Numerous area churches, the Food Bank of the Albemarle and local donors provide healthy food items for the backpacks.

“ECPPS is grateful for the work of those serving in this program, for the support of our Education Foundation and for the grants and donations provided to purchase food for our children.  We are honored to have our district directly involved in such an amazing community initiative,” said Dr. Catherine Edmonds, ECPPS Superintendent.

For more information on ECP Backpacks Program or to make a donation visit theeducationfoundation.net or contact Paul Batson, President of ECP Backpacks, at ecpbackpacks@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10