PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The soothing sound of water bubbling in an ecosystem pond can really transform your yard into a relaxing chill zone.

Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some great ideas to make your backyard ripple and shimmer with possibilities.

Easton Outdoors

760 McGuire Place

Newport News

Easton-Outdoors.com

(757) 234-3769

Find Easton Outdoors on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.