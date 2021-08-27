Eating Seasonally

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eating seasonal produce is full of nutrients and flavor. Seasonal Roots is a simple-to-use online farmers market with convenient year-round home delivery. Director of Teams, Karla Robinson, joined us on HRS to explain more!

Through November 1, viewers of the Hampton Roads Show can join the program for just $10 using this promo code: HRS JOIN 10.

Get started today by visiting SeasonalRoots.com or call (833) 524-0954

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Seasonal Roots

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter