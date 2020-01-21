Eat Right, Sleep Tight, Work Out … and Repeat!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s still the perfect time to make a New Year’s resolution, and even KEEP it with the help of OneLife Fitness! Today personal trainers Kendall Clark and Alexander Ness talked about what you should be doing in the gym, the kitchen and even the bedroom!

You can find Alex and Kendall at Onelife Fitness Greenbrier
600 Jarman Road in Chesapeake.
Visit OnelifeFitness.com or call (757) 424-1600
You can also find Onelife Fitness on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Onelife Fitness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories