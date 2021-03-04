Eat, Drink and WIN!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Forget what you think you know about “Restaurant Week!” This is Virginia Beach Restaurant MONTH and participating not only gets you a great meal at over 60 participating venues but the chance to win a prize every day. Listen to Kelli Norman from the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau talk about this fantastic promotion, including the chance to win a two-night stay at an Oceanfront hotel. Go download your “Dine Pass!”

Dine Pass available at RestaurantMonthVB.com
For more information call (757) 385-4700

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau.

