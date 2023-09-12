PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast and Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen are partnering for Hunger Action Month. They’re collecting non-perishable foods at locations all across our area. Peanut butter is the most in-demand item at food banks, so they’re encouraging people to donate peanut butter of all kinds. Shanise Harris and Matthew Bean shared a fun, easy peanut butter recipe you can try at home with your family!

Donations can be made at Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen location, and Girl Scouts: A Place For Girls at 912 Cedar Rd. in Chesapeake. You can learn more by calling 1-800-777-2688 or visiting GSCCC.org. You can also give them a follow on social media @girlscoutscolonialcoast.