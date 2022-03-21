PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring is a great time to update or renovate your bathroom. Mark Binshtok from Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Mr. Fix-It joined us with details about how they can transform your bathroom into the master bath you’ve always dreamed of.

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel By Mr. Fix-it

Don’t forget about this special:

No Interest and No Payments for a Year

Visit the Showroom at 2551 Eltham Ave.

Suite L — In Norfolk

(757) 301-4905

bathremodelva.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jacuzzi Bath Remodel By Mr. Fix-it.