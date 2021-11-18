Early Childhood Care and Education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many experts feel that we are facing a crisis in early childhood care and education – something pushed to a breaking point by the pandemic.

Diane Umstead from Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula joined us with some helpful information and possible solutions.

Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula
For more information about how to donate, connect with resources and get more support for early childhood education and kindergarten readiness.. visit SMARTBEGINNINGSVP.org or call (757) 240-2731.

