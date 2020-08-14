PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Parents and students may need a little extra help this school year. You can find what you need to help your student excel this school year at the E-Learning Academy at the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
To find your YMCA, learn more, and register for the E-Learning Academy — visit YMCASHR.org.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Discovering Hampton Roads: F-14 Tomcat Monument
- Live Music Friday: Wé McDonald
- E-Learning Academy at the YMCA
- Call Before You Dig
- Pipe Coating Technology