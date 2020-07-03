Dylan and Craig from ‘Today’ Talk About an Exciting Tomorrow Night!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A star-studded lineup of musical acts will lead to the 44th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular! Today co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin shared all the details for Saturday night’s big birthday party — and why the best seat for the show is in your own home! The two-hour event is live tomorrow night starting at 8 p.m. right here on WAVY-TV 10.
