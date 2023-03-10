PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For some, a glass of wine can be a relaxing way to take the edge off the day or a way to celebrate a toast-worthy occasion, but the headache that hits you a few hours later or the morning after – is not so enjoyable. Jennifer Corcoran is the CEO and Founder of Drop It Wine Drops, and she joined us with a solution on how you can enjoy that glass of wine with friends and family without the headache.

Drop It Wine Drops

dropitwine.com

Follow them on social media @dropitwine

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Drop It Wine Drops.