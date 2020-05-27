Driving Force in the Community

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today marks 12 Hours of Giving and leading the way is Banister Nissan. Dan Banister joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details on why it is so important to be involved in such a great mission.

12 Hours of Giving
This will be running until 8 p.m. and every dollar donated goes to the Coronavirus Recovery Fund to support response efforts. This includes the Coronavirus Response Hotline which helps our neighbors in need who have missed work or are impacted by the pandemic closures.

Go to WAVY.com and click on 12 Hours of Giving on the home page to donate and read how individuals and families in Hampton Roads are helped by the hotline.

If you are in need of assistance, call the United Way’s Coronavirus Response Hotline at (757) 858-7777.

WAVY TV 10