Drive-Thru Tax Appeal Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the time of year when we get those personal property tax statements in the mail for our cars, trucks, boats and RVs. There are circumstances that could lower your tax liability, but it requires some official eyes! Portsmouth Commissioner of the Revenue, Franklin D. Edmondson is hosting a drive-thru appeals day and he joined us with the details.

Commissioner Edmondson’s Annual Drive-Thru Appeals Day is Saturday, May 15th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the County Street Garage.
200 County Street, Portsmouth
If you have your tax bill available, bring it with you for faster service!
For more information, call (757) 393-8771 or visit Portsmouth VA.gov

