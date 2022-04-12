PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Stage Company is opening its fifth co-production with Norfolk State University Theatre Company, Dreamgirls. Anthony Stockard is the Director of Dreamgirls this Spring and joined us on HRS with what we can expect.

Virginia Stage Company in a Co-Production with Norfolk State University Presenting Dreamgirls

The run is April 13 – May 1

Preview performances are from April 13 – 15

Opening night is April 16



Tickets are on sale (and selling fast!) find them online at vastage.org or give them a call at (757)627-1234



The Wells Theatre is located at 108 East Tazewell Street in Norfolk.



Virginia Stage Company has updated the entry policy – they no longer require proof of vaccination or negative test to enter the building but masks are still required to be worn at all times in the building.

