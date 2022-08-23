PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the weather starts to cool down, now if a perfect opportunity to clean up those summer messes and prepare your home for colder days. In this edition of Dream Remodels by Red Ladder Remodeling, Co-owners Grace Elizabeth and Andie Allen gave us tips on financing and the difference between acrylic and tile in the bathroom.
Red Ladder Remodeling
5305 Cleveland St. Unit 106
Virginia Beach
757-477-5425
RedLadderRemodeling.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Ladder Remodeling.