PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring is a great time to make changes in your home.
Andie Allen from Red Ladder Remodeling walked us through the process of getting started on that dream job.
Keep in mind that Red Ladder Remodeling supports local military, veterans, first responders and teachers by offering discounts for home renovation in the bathroom and kitchen.
Red Ladder Remodeling
5305 Cleveland St. Unit 106
Virginia Beach
757-477-5425
RedLadderRemodeling.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Ladder Remodeling.