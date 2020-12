PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Green and grumpy, but capable of change. These are the complexities that actor Matthew Morrison told us drew him toward playing “The Grinch.” We spoke with the Tony Award-winning performer about taking on the role of the hum-bug hermit who becomes the neighborhood nice guy, and how much audiences will love seeing this classic story as a live-action musical.

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Musical

Tonight at 8 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10

