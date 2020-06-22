Don’t Let Learning Take A Summer Vacation!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While summer is definitely a chance to unwind, students have to be careful not to unravel all of their academic progress. Whether you are worried you K-12 student will experience a slide in one subject, or all of them, Sylvan Learning is ready to help.

Sylvan Learning Centers
701 N. Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake
3575 Bridge Road in Suffolk
(757) 548-1247
SylvanLearning.com /Chesapeake Va

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Sylvan Learning.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***