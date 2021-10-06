Don’t Delay Your Mammogram

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and research shows early detection saves lives. Now, more than ever, the medical community says self-breast exams and mammograms are critical. Board-certified radiologist Janae Johnson from TPMG Imaging and Breast Center joined us with some important information about the importance of getting a mammogram.

TPMG Imaging and Breast Center

Mark your calendar for their Saturday Screening Mammogram Event on October 16 at all three locations on the Peninsula. It’s appointment only so call (757) 873-0848 to get your spot.

You can also connect with Dr. Johnson and the TPMG Imaging team by visiting MYTPMG.com or on social media @tidewaterphysicians.

