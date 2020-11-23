Donatos Gives Free Pizza To Those Who Support “Coats for Families!”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hilltop is the place to be Monday between 5 and 7 p.m.! Donatos Pizza is saying “thank you” to supporters of “Coats For Families” with free pizza to enjoy while you are there dropping off a new or gently used coat, or another time. Waverly Woods told HRS community service is part of the family recipe at each individually owned restaurant.

Coats for Families Donation Drive

Donate a coat and receive a free small pizza

Tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at Donatos Pizza

1833 Republic Road at Hilltop in Virginia Beach.

For more information, call (757) 351-4511 Visit WAVY.com for more information about Coats for Families donation and distribution events this winter.

