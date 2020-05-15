Donate Blood and Save a Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The American Red Cross wants to remind you it is still important, and still safe, to give the lifesaving gift of blood. Today, Michelle Ellis-Young talked about how you can make an appointment to be a hero, and participate in an upcoming drive.
WAVY-TV & FOX 43 Memorial Day Blood Drive
Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25
Taylor Bend and Greenbrier Family YMCAs in Chesapeake
Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News
Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your appointment.
