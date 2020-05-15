Donate Blood and Save a Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The American Red Cross wants to remind you it is still important, and still safe, to give the lifesaving gift of blood. Today, Michelle Ellis-Young talked about how you can make an appointment to be a hero, and participate in an upcoming drive.

WAVY-TV & FOX 43 Memorial Day Blood Drive

Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25

Taylor Bend and Greenbrier Family YMCAs in Chesapeake

Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News

Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your appointment.

