Donate Blood and Save a Life!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The American Red Cross wants to remind you it is still important, and still safe, to give the lifesaving gift of blood. Today, Michelle Ellis-Young talked about how you can make an appointment to be a hero, and participate in an upcoming drive.

WAVY-TV & FOX 43 Memorial Day Blood Drive
Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25
Taylor Bend and Greenbrier Family YMCAs in Chesapeake
Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News
Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your appointment.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories