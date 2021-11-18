Donate a Coat-Get Free Pizza!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There are many people in our area who could use a little help this year and you can make a big difference by just donating to our coats for families drive that is underway all throughout Hampton Roads.
If you donate a coat tonight at Donatos Pizza in Virginia Beach between 5 and 7 p.m., you will walk away with free pizza!
Donatos Pizza
A WAVY “COATS FOR FAMILIES” SPONSOR and donation location.
They’re at 1833 Republic Road
Dine-In, Take Out and Delivery Available
Give them a call at (757) 351-4511
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Donatos Pizza.