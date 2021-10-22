PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which highlights the importance to recognize and take action to stop this major public health and social justice crisis.

Senior victim advocate, Chrissy Bellino, joined HRS to discuss more about how to get involved.

To contact the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney’s Office you can visit NNVA.gov/488/Victim-Witness-Resources.

If you or a loved one is in crisis you can also call the Victim Services’ 24-hour hotline at (757) 723-7774.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.