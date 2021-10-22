Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which highlights the importance to recognize and take action to stop this major public health and social justice crisis.

Senior victim advocate, Chrissy Bellino, joined HRS to discuss more about how to get involved.

To contact the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney’s Office you can visit NNVA.gov/488/Victim-Witness-Resources.

If you or a loved one is in crisis you can also call the Victim Services’ 24-hour hotline at (757) 723-7774.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter