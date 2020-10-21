Make Your Debt Less Daunting

Dollars and Sense

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Bank Loan Representative Beth-Anne Lines says taking stock of what you owe is the first step on the path toward financial security. Today she spoke specifically about smart debt consolidation, and what to consider before changing from several payments to just one.

Dollar Bank
Call (757) 222-5070 or visit Dollar.Bank.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***