Make Your Debt Less Daunting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Bank Loan Representative Beth-Anne Lines says taking stock of what you owe is the first step on the path toward financial security. Today she spoke specifically about smart debt consolidation, and what to consider before changing from several payments to just one.
Dollar Bank
Call (757) 222-5070 or visit Dollar.Bank.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.
More From HRS!
- Focused Treatment, Fewer Side Effects
- Say It With Balloons, And More!
- Show and Tell: Reagan Takes Her Base
- Legal Matters: Teen Driver Safety
- Paint 757 Purple