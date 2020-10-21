Make Your Debt Less Daunting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Bank Loan Representative Beth-Anne Lines says taking stock of what you owe is the first step on the path toward financial security. Today she spoke specifically about smart debt consolidation, and what to consider before changing from several payments to just one.

