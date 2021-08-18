Free Personal Finance Classes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Living paycheck to paycheck can be a tough cycle to break, however, the right tools and resources can help.

Bank on Hampton Roads, a local financial education organization, offers a free 5-month financial literacy program that focuses on several things such as reducing debt and building a credit score.

Financial Empowerment Coordinator Anita Wyche joined HRS to discuss their classes and programs. Their free financial literacy program classes are set to start in September.

For information and to register, visit BankOnHR.org or call (757) 943-9652. You can connect to their services by visiting Dollar Bank or by calling (757) 222-5070.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank