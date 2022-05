PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A first-time homebuyer workshop is coming to Norfolk. Dollar Bank is making home dreams come true. With help from Dollar Bank, James Peskopos was able to buy his first home for his family which includes 6 boys!

Dollar Bank

The Way Home Homebuying workshop is on June 11, 9:30 a.m. at Webb Center at Old Dominion University

(800) 345-3655

www.dollar.bank/thewayhome

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.