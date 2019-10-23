Dollars and Sense: The 4 C’s of Credit

Dollars and Sense

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re looking to buy a car, rent a home or looking to finance your own business, you’re going to get a credit check. On this edition of Dollars and Sense, Clint Minarik, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking at Dollar Bank, joined us with information about the 4 C’s of Credit and what they mean for lenders and consumers.

Dollar Bank
Dollar Bank has six offices in Hampton Roads.
Find the location near you by visiting dollar.bank or call (757) 406-8196.
You can also connect on Facebook and Twitter.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories