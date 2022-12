PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays have a way of busting the budget. In this week’s edition of Dollars and Sense, Jazmin Lackey from Dollar Bank has some great advice on saving for the holidays.

Dollar Bank

To learn more about home equity loans call Dollar Bank at (757) 222-5070 or visit www.dollar.bank.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.