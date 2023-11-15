PORTSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every child deserves to open a stocking at Christmas. Dollar Bank has joined The Salvation Army to make that happen. Pick up empty stockings from any of the 13 Dollar Bank locations in Hampton Roads, and help fill the stockings before Dec. 8.

Dollar Bank

To learn more about My Holiday Socks, call 1-800-242-2265 and please call Dollar Bank at 757-222-5070 or go to www.dollar.bank. Also find out more at myholidaysocks.org

