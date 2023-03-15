PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Military service comes with its own challenges, which is why veterans and active duty military should take advantage of their banking benefits.

Mike Tyrrel with the Sheepdog Coalition and Clint Minarik with Dollar Bank fill us in on the Sheepdog Coalition and the unique military banking opportunities available at Dollar Bank.

Dollar Bank

To learn more about military banking call Dollar Bank at (757) 222-5070 or visit www.dollar.bank.

To learn more about the Sheepdog Coalition call (757) 816-0530 or visit sheepdogcoalition.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dollar Bank.