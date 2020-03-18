Dollars and Sense: Low Interest Rate Impact

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero over the weekend, but what does that mean for you and your investment future? Mike Henry is the Senior Vice President of Residential Lending at Dollar Bank, and he joined us today with some advice on why now is a great time to consider refinancing or taking out a mortgage.

